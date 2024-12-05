MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,824.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 265,104 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 15,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

