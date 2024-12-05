MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $729,900. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.