MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $25,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 2.2 %

VSH stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

