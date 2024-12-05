MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Solventum by 2,880.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,410 shares during the last quarter.
Solventum Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
