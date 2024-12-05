MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 82.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

