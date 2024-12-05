MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,764,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 7.60. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 161.11%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

