MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 42.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $14,035,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $186.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.22 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.