MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Celsius Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

