MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

