MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after buying an additional 1,628,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,083,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 955,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,691,000 after buying an additional 435,598 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.