MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in News by 8.9% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,528,000 after purchasing an additional 555,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in News by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in News by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in News by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,120,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in News by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,745,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 316,076 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Trading Down 0.7 %

NWSA stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $30.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

