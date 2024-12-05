MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NU opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

