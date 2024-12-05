MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $334.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $155.75 and a one year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

