MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Visteon worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $2,250,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

Visteon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $86.27 and a 1 year high of $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.