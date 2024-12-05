MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boot Barn by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 68.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $554,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.14. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.