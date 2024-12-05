MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after acquiring an additional 863,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,698,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after purchasing an additional 140,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.73 and its 200 day moving average is $248.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HII. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

