MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 301.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $2,170,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 643,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 267,890 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 126.7% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 37,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,900.78. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

