MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lumentum worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 776,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,238.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 554,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,696.37. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $3,733,879.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,205,542.80. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,428 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $95.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

