MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 127.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Five Below by 26.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Five Below by 42.2% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

