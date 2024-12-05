MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

