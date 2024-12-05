MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 143.25 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.