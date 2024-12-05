MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after buying an additional 4,164,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after acquiring an additional 842,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,576,000 after acquiring an additional 708,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after acquiring an additional 678,092 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 174.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 266,806 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.