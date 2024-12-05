MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Timken by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after buying an additional 97,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,897,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 190,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Timken Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. This represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

