MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Q2 worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,788,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Q2 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 1,371.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Q2 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,493 shares of company stock worth $196,863. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.