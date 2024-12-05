Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,903,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,204,000 after acquiring an additional 748,070 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,380,000 after purchasing an additional 132,879 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,349,000 after purchasing an additional 360,628 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,057,000 after purchasing an additional 96,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.22.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

