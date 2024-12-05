MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,770,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 97,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 18.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 167.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,205,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 754,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRC. Susquehanna increased their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

MRC Global Price Performance

MRC stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.97. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

