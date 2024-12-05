Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 99,253 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 49,501.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,664,000 after acquiring an additional 388,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $540.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.55 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.32. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

