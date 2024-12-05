Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,075,000 after acquiring an additional 494,988 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

