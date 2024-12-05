National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 202,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,566 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40.

National Grid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

