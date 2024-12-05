Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

