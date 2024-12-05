Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 82,524,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,943,000 after buying an additional 15,035,360 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 92.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

