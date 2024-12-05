Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after buying an additional 94,178 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,008,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 212,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 905,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. This trade represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

