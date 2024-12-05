Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nova were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Nova by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 547,833 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Nova by 2,733.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,510,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nova by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,319,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 556,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,258,000 after buying an additional 122,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,195,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,494,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.80.

Nova Stock Down 0.1 %

NVMI opened at $189.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.42 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.14.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

