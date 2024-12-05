Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Onsemi by 690.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 116.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Onsemi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,277,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $321,765 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

