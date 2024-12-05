OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,292 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $123,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,724,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.7% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after acquiring an additional 327,125 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 48.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,137,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 210,208 shares during the period.

NYSE OUT opened at $19.09 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

