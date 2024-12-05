Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.