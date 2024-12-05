PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,308,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514,027 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $114,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

