Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDCO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 655.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 70.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 667,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 48,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

