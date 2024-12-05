Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

