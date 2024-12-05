Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $373.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

