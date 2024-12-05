PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $108,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $291,020.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,037.64. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $75,281.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,566.55. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,476,009 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $94.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

