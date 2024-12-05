Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 12,703 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Foundation by 26.7% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 463,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in First Foundation by 144.3% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 646,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 381,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FFWM. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

First Foundation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $653.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

About First Foundation

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.