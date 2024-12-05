Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,649 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 38.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 603,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 166,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,032,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $1,637,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 101.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GTY opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

