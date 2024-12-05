Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 18,440 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 307,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

REAX stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Real Brokerage Profile

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

