Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 2,255 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 191.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Greif by 71.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Greif by 80.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 27,766.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEF

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.