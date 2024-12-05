Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth about $11,757,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth about $36,466,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth about $784,000.

Lineage stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($3.22). Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

LINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

