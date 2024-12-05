Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 8,411 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $37.55 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.