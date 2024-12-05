Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,524 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 392,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 124.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,977 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,059,000 after buying an additional 141,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,158.25. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,491 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $594,389.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,287.48. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,360,184 shares of company stock valued at $245,134,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

