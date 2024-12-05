Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 9,759 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nomura were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMR. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Stock Performance
NYSE NMR opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
Further Reading
