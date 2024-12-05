Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,411,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,498 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in KB Home by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 572,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in KB Home by 754.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 182,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

KB Home Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE KBH opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

